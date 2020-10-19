Maha: 2 Drown In Different Lakes In Thane

Thane: A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters around 2 am on Monday, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, resident of Charai area here, drowned in the city’s Upavan lake on Sunday evening, the official said. A team comprising the RDMC and fire personnel fished out the body, he said.

The city police later registered cases of accidental death, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor