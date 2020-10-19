News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Maha: 2 Drown In Different Lakes In Thane

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters around 2 am on Monday, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Thane: A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters around 2 am on Monday, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, resident of Charai area here, drowned in the city’s Upavan lake on Sunday evening, the official said. A team comprising the RDMC and fire personnel fished out the body, he said.

The city police later registered cases of accidental death, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 19, 2020, 11:16 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...