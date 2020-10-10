Maha: 2 Held In Rs 31.95L House-breaking Theft Case In Virar

Thane:A house-breaking theft in which cash and ornaments totaling Rs 31.95 lakh were stolen has been solved with the arrest of two persons in Palghar district, Virar police said on Saturday. MBVV police spokesperson Tukaram Thatkar said jewelery worth Rs 25.20 lakh had been recovered from accused Ibrahim Shaikh and Chidu Rajput.

“They had broken into a house on October 1 in Yeshwant Nagar and looted Rs 31.95 lakh in cash and gold. We have arrested Shaikh and Rajput for the crime and efforts are on recover rest of the loot,” a Virar police official said. PTI COR BNM BNM 10101856 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor