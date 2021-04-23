india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Maha: 2 Prisoners Escape from Covid-19 Centre, 4 Cops Suspended
1-MIN READ

Maha: 2 Prisoners Escape from Covid-19 Centre, 4 Cops Suspended

For representation

For representation

The two escaped from a washroom on the 15th floor of the COVID care centre.

Thane: Four policemen were placed under suspension after two prisoners admitted in a COVID care centre escaped on Friday in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said. The two escaped at around 4:30 am from a washroom situated on the 15th floor of a complex being used as a COVID care centre, the official said.

“The two were among 30 inmates from Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan admitted there on April 19. Four policemen on duty at the COVID care centre have been suspended. Efforts are on to nab the two," said the Kongaon police station official.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:April 23, 2021, 22:59 IST