Maha: 22 People Injured After ST Bus Topples in Solapur
1-MIN READ

Maha: 22 People Injured After ST Bus Topples in Solapur

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2022, 15:33 IST

Mumbai, India

As many as 22 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a state-run hospital in Akkalkot (Photo: PTI / Representational photo)

As many as 22 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a state-run hospital in Akkalkot (Photo: PTI / Representational photo)

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to topple over

At least 22 people were injured when a state transport (ST) bus toppled in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Akkalkot around 10.30 am, when the bus was going towards Gangapur from Solapur, an official said. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to topple over, he said.

As many as 22 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a state-run hospital in Akkalkot, the official said.

A case of accident has been registered by the Solapur rural police, he added.


first published:July 24, 2022, 15:33 IST
last updated:July 24, 2022, 15:33 IST