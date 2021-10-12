CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: 34 People Fall Sick After Chemical Vapours Leak Out of Factory
1-MIN READ

Maha: 34 People Fall Sick After Chemical Vapours Leak Out of Factory

The sulphuric acid leaked around 10 am in the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) , REUTERS.

People residing near the chemical factory complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes, nausea and other health issues

At least 34 people fell sick after vapours of a chemical leaked from an industrial unit in Ambernath town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday morning, an official said. Following the leakage, a number of people residing near the chemical factory complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes, nausea and other health issues, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The sulphuric acid leaked around 10 am in the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) of Ambernath, he said. Later, 34 people, who complained of breathlessness and other health issues, were rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, the official said. They are currently being treated at the hospital and are out of danger, he said. After being alerted, local police and firemen rushed to the site and the leakage was plugged, the official said. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the chemical leakage, he added.

first published:October 12, 2021, 17:06 IST