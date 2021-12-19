Maha: 36 Fall Ill After Having Prasad; Condition of All Stable, Says Official

Thirty-six people fell ill after having prasad in a village in Panvel, an official said on Sunday. The prasad was distributed at a temple in Rithghar on Saturday on the occasion of ‘Datta Jayanti’, Panvel tehsildar Vijay Talekar told PTI.

“Thirty-six people complained of giddiness, nausea and stomach problems after having prasad. They were admitted in a hospital and many have been discharged too. All are stable at the moment. A medical team is in the village to monitor the situation," he said.

.

