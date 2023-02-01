CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: 4 People Killed as Bus Hits Truck in Pune
1-MIN READ

Maha: 4 People Killed as Bus Hits Truck in Pune

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:03 IST

Pune, India

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra (File Image)

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a bus hit a stationary truck on PuneSolapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a bus hit a stationary truck on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 5 am, they said.

The private bus hit the stationary truck from rear side. Four people were killed and around 20 others were injured," Yavat police station's inspector Hemant Shedge said.

The injured persons were taken to hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
  1. maharashtra
first published:February 01, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 12:03 IST
