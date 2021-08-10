Maha: 64 Kin of Victims of Twin Landslides in Raigad Receive Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Each

A total of 64 family members of the 97 people killed in landslides last month at Taliye and Kevnale villages in Raigad district of Maharashtra has received a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each so far, district officials said on Tuesday. The kin of the victims is given Rs 5 lakh, including Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Management Fund and Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Fund. They are now awaiting a Rs 2 lakh compensation from the Prime Minister Fund, an official statement said. “53 of the 64 people who received the compensation are kin of the Taliye landslide victims while 11 others are the family members of the villagers killed in a similar incident in Sakharsutarwadi near Kevnale village," the statement said.

Heavy rains had caused massive floods at many places in the Konkan region and some districts in western Maharashtra during the last fortnight in July. A massive landslide had killed 86 people in Taliye village located on a hillock while 11 villagers lost their lives in Sakharsutarwadi in Poladpur tehsil of the Raigad district. The district administration had called off the search operations for 31 missing people in Taliye village at the request of villagers and later declared them dead.

A total of 14,368 families were affected due to floods in Mahad taluka while 751 families were affected in Poladpur. 1,200 traders are also affected in Mahad taluka, the statement said. Meanwhile, panchnamas (official assessment) of the damage caused to the paddy land due to rains are being conducted in the Raigad district. The work is likely to be completed in the next two days, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here