Maha: 68 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Raigad Jail

Credits: Shutterstock/Representational

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village for treatment.

At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added. Meanwhile, the district administration has identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.

first published:July 13, 2021, 16:24 IST