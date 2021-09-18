Maha: 74 Roads, 33 Small Bridges Damaged in Raigad's Mahad Due to July Downpour, Flooding

A total of 74 internal roads and 33 small bridges have suffered damages due to the devastating rains that pounded Mahad tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district in July this year, the authorities said on Saturday.

The cumulative length of the damaged roads is 117 kms. Sixteen of these roads were damaged due landslides, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Raigad Zilla Parishad said in a statement. Torrential rains on July 21-22 had caused flooding in the region. It had also triggered landslides.

The damaged roads and small bridges have to be constructed afresh and some others need to be repaired. For this Rs 31.30 crore funds are required, it said. Taliye village in the tehsil had witnessed a massive landslide on July 22, in which at least 84 persons were killed. Two villages in Poladpur tehsil of Raigad had also reported landslides during that period, in which 11 persons had died, officials have said.

