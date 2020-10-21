Maha: 892 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane; Recovery Rate 91.16 Pc

Thane: The COVID-19 caseload in Thane has mounted to 2,02,626 with the addition of 892 cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday. The district also reported 29 deaths due to the viral infection on Tuesday, taking the toll to 5,129, he said.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the district improved to 91.16 per cent and active patients dropped to 6.30 per cent, the official said. As of now, there are 12,775 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,84,722 patients have recovered, he said.

So far, Kalyan in the district has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 48,267, followed by Thane city-44,306 and Navi Mumbai-42,626. The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 39,454 COVID-19 cases and 850 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

