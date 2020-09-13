INDIA

Maha: Anganwadi Supervisor Booked For Bid To Sell Ration

An anganwadi supervisor from Thane district in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly misappropriating nutritious food meant for beneficiaries, the Zilla Parishad said in a release on Sunday. The accused Sushma Gughe, working in the integrated development project in Kalyan, was caught while transporting stock of dry food in a mini truck on Saturday night.

Through anganwadis, the government provides supplementary nutrition to children below age of six years, lactating mothers, and pregnant women. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  First Published: September 13, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
