Maha: Anti-sand Mining Raids Net Items Worth Rs 8cr In Palghar

Palghar: Palghar police carried out massive anti-sand mining raids in Tansa and Vaitarna river areas in the district and sized some 230 boats and other equipment valued at almost Rs 8 crore, officials said on Sunday. The raids were carried out in Khardi and Khanivade villages, and 230 boats, 152 suction pumps, an earth mover and 1,650 brass of sand (a brass is 100 cubic foot of sand), all cumulatively worth Rs 7.90 crore, were seized, though those involved at the site managed to flee, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Each brass of sand has a market value of Rs 9,789, Navadkar informed. Virar police station has registered a case of theft under IPC, he added.

