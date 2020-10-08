Maha: Aurangabad's COVID-19 Case Count Goes Up By 137

Aurangabad: At least 137 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Thursday, an official said. With the detected of the fresh infections and deaths, the case count in the district has reached 34,982 and the toll stood at 983, the official said.

As many as 301 were discharged from various hospitals in the district, taking the number of recoveries to 30,263, he said, adding that the district currently has 3,736 active cases. Of the 137 cases recorded in the day, 26 are from Aurangabad city and 52 from rural parts, the official said.

