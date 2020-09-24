Maha: Banned Tobacco Products Worth Lakhs Seized In Parbhani

Aurangabad: Banned tobacco products worth nearly Rs 16 lakh were seized from a tempo in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a tempo, which was heading towards Parbhani city via Pathri road, an official said.

On searching the vehicle, the police found banned tobacco products worth nearly Rs 16 lakh, the official said. The police have detained tempo driver Samol Dhobale (26) and Tukaram Waske (32), he said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor