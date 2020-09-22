Maha: Bed Capacity In Aurangabad Hospital To Be Upped By 300

Aurangabad: Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city plans to increase its bed capacity by 300 beds in one month, an official said on Tuesday. The institution has been treating COVID-19 patients who are referred from other districts as well and currently has 78 intensive care unit and 456 oxygen-equipped beds, GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said.

of the month, 20 more ICU beds and 54 additional oxygen-equipped beds will be put up in the first phase, she said. There are plans to expand the COVID-19 services to the surgical department building, where at least 200 to 300 beds with oxygen can be accommodated, Dr Yelikar said.

Moreover, the hospital’s oxygen requirement has gone up to 12 to 14 kilo litre for every 10 hours from the earlier 24 hours, the dean said. The oxygen storage capacity at the campus is 23 kilo litre at present, which will have to be increased to 55 kilo litre if additional beds are brought in, she said.

At least 50 per cent of patients undergoing treatment at the hospital are from Aurangabad city, 35 per cent are from rural areas and 15 per cent from other districts, Dr Yelikar said. The hospital has treated 2,771 COVID-19 patients so far, of which 1,582 have been discharged, it was stated in a release.

