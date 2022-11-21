CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maha: BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, Two MLAs Acquitted in 2021 Mantralaya Protest Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 21:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Magistrate N A Patel on Monday acquitted Wagh, Chaudhary and Lavekar. A detailed order giving reasons for the acquittal would be made available later. (Photo:ANI)

A Mumbai court on Monday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh and MLAs Manisha Chaudhary and Bharti Lavekar in a 2021 case for protesting and sloganeering against the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led Maharashtra government.

A case was registered by Marine Drive police in September 2021 against the trio, who were protesting outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, seeking a special Assembly session to discuss incidents of atrocities on women.

Magistrate N A Patel on Monday acquitted Wagh, Chaudhary and Lavekar. A detailed order giving reasons for the acquittal would be made available later.

At the time of the protest, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits assembly of more than four people in the same area, was in force amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

November 21, 2022
