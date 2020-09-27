Maha: Bodies Of Man, Woman Found In 2 Places In Thane

Thane:The bodies of a man and woman have been found in separate places in Thane district in the past 24 hours and two cases of murder have been registered, police said on Sunday. The corpse of the woman, in her mid-thirties, with its face smashed, was found near the highway in Dhamangaon in Bhiwandi taluka, while that of the man, around the same age and with injury marks on the legs, was recovered from Mangrul village in Ambernath, officials informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor