Maha: Bodies Of Two Sisters Found Hanging In Flat

Thane, Aug 2 : The bodies of two sisters were found hanging in a decomposed condition in their flat at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said. Prima facie, police suspect that the sisters had hanged themselves, and has registered a case of accidental death, an official said. The incident came to light on Monday when neighbours of the deceased Laxmi Panthari (33) and her sister Sneha (26) complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in a housing society in sector 10 and contacted the police, he said. “Police broke open the door lock of the flat and found the sisters hanging from a ceiling," the Rabale police official said. He said the sisters, who used to take private tuitions at their flat, seldom mixed with their neighbours. They had lost their father some years back. Their mother had committed suicide, he added. According to police, the sisters were last seen on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

