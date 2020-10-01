Maha: Boy Mauled To Death, Leopard Attack Suspected

Chandrapur: An 11-year-old boy was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district early Thursday morning, a forest official said. The incident took place around 5.30 am when the boy, a resident of Vandra village in Brahmapuri tehsil, located around 125 km from the district headquarters, went out for a morning walk with his friends.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur Circle, N R Pravin said the boy’s friends claimed that a leopard pounced on him while they were walking and dragged him into the nearby Chichkheda jungle. When his friends and some passersby raised an alarm, the leopard left the boy and escaped into the forest, he said.

The boy died on the spot, the official said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor