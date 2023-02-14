CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maha Cabinet Passes Resolution Lauding Outgoing Governor Koshyari

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 22:53 IST

Mumbai, India

The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding the government take decisions in the state's interest. (Photo: Twitter/@maha_governor)

Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution praising outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde passed a resolution congratulating Koshyari for guiding the government take decisions in the state’s interest, an official release said.

Koshyari, who had come under fire over controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some other iconic figures from Maharashtra, resigned last week.

While opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray welcomed his exit, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state defended him, saying some of his comments were misconstrued.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
