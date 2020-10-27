Maha: Case Against Man For Bid To Kill Sister-in-law

Thane: Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bhiwandi township here on Monday night, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The accused, Shahid Lalmohammad Ansari, was averse to his sister-in-law’s children coming to his house to play with their cousins. Both the families stayed at the Handi compound in Bhiwandi, he said. On Monday night, the accused went to the victim’s house and started abusing her family members. When she objected, the accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife times and fled, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he said. Based on her husband’s complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he said, adding that search was on for the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor