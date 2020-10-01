Maha CM Calls For Creation Of Storage Facilities For All Crops

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state agriculture department to set up storage centres and cold storage facilities for all crops. He gave the direction after inaugurating six facilities for storage of onion crop under the ‘MahaOnion’ project.

“Cold storage facilities and storage centres should be set up across the state for all crops,” he said. He also urged the manufacturing sector to create infrastructure for farmers, especially in rural parts.

The six facilities under MahaOnion project were set up at Shirur, Junnar, Vaijapur, Sinnar and Wambori (Ahmednagar district), which can store up to 21 lakh metric tonnes of onion. The chief minister said that agriculture and industries department have come together for the welfare of farmers.

“The endeavour is to ensure farmers get a good price for their produce that is more than the minimum guaranteed price,” Thackeray said. He added that his government was determined to empower farmers.

