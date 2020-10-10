Maha CM Congratulates Srikant Datar On Appointment As HBS Dean

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has congratulated economist Srikant Datar, who was appointed as the new dean of Harvard Business School (HBS), saying it was a proud moment for the state. “Hearty congratulations to Srikant Datarji on being appointed as the new Dean of Harvard Business School. It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Maharashtra. I wish him the very best on this journey and for his future endeavours,” a tweet from the Chief Minister’s office said.

An alumnus of University of Bombay and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Datar is Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Business Administration and the senior associate dean for University Affairs at HBS. Datar will succeed Nitin Nohria, becoming the second consecutive dean hailing from India to lead the prestigious 112-year-old institution.

