Maha CM Thackeray Undergoing Physiotherapy After Successful Spine Surgery: CMO

CM Uddhav Thackeray underwent a successful spine surgery at the HN Hospital. (Image: News18)

Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is undergoing physiotherapy after a successful cervical spine surgery earlier this month at the HN Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Monday. He is presently “very stable" and will be discharged from the hospital in due course of time, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," the CMO said in a statement.He underwent the surgery on November 12.

Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated. Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

first published:November 22, 2021, 17:14 IST