Maha Cong Meets Guv, Demands Withdrawal Of 'Black' Farm Laws

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Congress delegation on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and demanded withdrawal of the Centre’s new “black laws” related to the agriculture sector. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan was part of the delegation and told reporters after meeting the governor that the laws were passed in Parliament hurriedly without listening to views of parties opposing them.

“We demanded immediate withdrawal of these black laws.They need to be discussed in detail and we can do. They have been passed to allow entry of corporates into the agriculture sector,” Chavan said.

Chavan said the governor heard them out and “admitted that a way out should be found on the issue sitting together”. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The bills have given rise to farmer protests in many states.

