Maha: Contractor Shot At, Injured In Virar

Palghar: A 42-year-old labour contractor was shot at and injured in Virar in Palghar district at around 3pm on Tuesday, police said. Ashram Rathod was standing near Barpeshwar Talao when two motorcycle-borne men shot from close range, one round brushing past his chest causing a minor wound, an official said.

“The victim had got a message with the picture of a revolver two days ago. We are probing if there is a link.Efforts are on to nab the accused,” the Virar police station official said.

