A traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 1.50 km as its driver suddenly drove the vehicle after being stopped for jumping signal in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The car driver, a 19-year-old man who did not possess a valid driving licence, was arrested after the incident on Sunday evening and charged with attempt to murder among other offences, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of the Manickpur police station.

The constable was on duty at a busy junction in Vasai on Mumbai’s fringes when he spotted a car having Uttar Pradesh registration jumping traffic signal, and asked its driver to stop, Patil said.

Even as the constable was questioning the driver, the motorist suddenly accelerated the car and hit the policeman, who fell on its bonnet and was dragged for around 1.50 km, leaving him injured, he said.

The car came to a halt due to a traffic jam and bystanders pinned down the driver and handed him over to the police, said the inspector.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were registered against the car driver, Patil said.

