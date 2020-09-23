Maha: Cops Raid Hookah Party In Bhayander; Six Held

Thane: The police raided a hookah party and arrested six persons in Bhayander town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The six accused were arrested under provisions of the IPC, Epidemic Act, Disaster Control Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco products Act (COPTA), the station house officer of Bhayander police station said.

Acting on a tip-off the police raided a house in Bhola Nagar area, where a hookah party was in progress, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

