Maha: Court Remands Amravati Chemist's Killing 'Mastermind' in Police Custody Till July 7; Cops Investigate Bank Accounts of NGO Run by Him

A court here on Sunday remanded Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind of chemist Umesh Kolhe’s murder, in police custody till July 7, a senior official said. Sheikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim alias Irfan Khan, the seventh accused in the murder case, was arrested from Nagpur on Saturday.

Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of a chemist here in Maharashtra, was the director of an NGO and police are conducting an investigation into the organisation’s bank accounts, a senior official said on Sunday. There were similarities between the murders of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe (54) and of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city, as both the victims had posted messages on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.

Police had earlier said that on the face of it, the killing of Kolhe (54) was linked to certain posts that he had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Khan on Sunday morning at the city Kotwali police station, before he was taken to the Amravati district and sessions court amid tight security.

A Union Home Ministry spokesperson had earlier tweeted that the investigation has been handed over to the central probe agency.

