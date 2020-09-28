Maha: COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide In Sangli

Pune: A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in Sangli after calling his son and asking him to take care of the family, police said on Monday. The incident happened late Sunday night at a COVID facility in Miraj, some 240 kilometres from here, a Mahatma Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

“The deceased called his son, asked him to take care of the family, and then slit his throat with a knife while sitting on his bed. Doctors tried to revive him but failed.The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras at the COVID facility,” he informed.

He said no suicide note was found from the spot and a probe was underway to find out why he took this step.

