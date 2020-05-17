INDIA

Maha Covid-19 Tally Crosses 33,000-mark after Highest Daily Spike of 2,347 Cases, Death Toll at 1,198

There are 24161 active cases in the state, while 7,688 persons have been discharged after recovery.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 33053 cases, a health official said.

With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1,198, the official said.

There are 24161 active cases in the state, while 7,688 persons have been discharged after recovery, he said.

Among the new fatalities is a 46-year-old police constable, attached to a unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai, who died in the early hours on Sunday. He was suffering from typhoid and was also diabetic, an official said, adding that results of a coronavirus test conducted on him are awaited.

The deceased was on leave since May 11 for typhoid and his condition was showing improvement, the official said.

