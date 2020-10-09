Maha: COVID-19 Tally In Thane District Up By 1,514

Thane: With the addition of 1,514 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra’s Thane district has risen to 1,87,313, a district official said on Friday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Thursday, the district also recorded 47 more deaths, 15 of which were from rural parts, the official said.

With a total of 4,734 fatalities, the death rate in the district stands at 2.53 per cent, while the recovery rate is 88.67 per cent, he said. The district currently has 16,497 active cases, he added.

As per an official report, of the total cases reported so far, Kalyan accounts for the highest with 45,175 infections, followed by Thane city with 39,694, Navi Mumbai with 39,421 and Mira Bhayandar with 19,942. On Thursday, maximum infections were detected in Kalyan at 394, followed by Thane at 336 and Navi Mumbai at 330 the official said.

In case of deaths, Thane has so far reported 1,048 fatalities, followed by Kalyan with 881, Navi Mumbai with 798, and Mira Bhayandar with 616, he added. Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 37,197 COVID-19 cases and 729 deaths so far, an official said. PTI COR ARU ARU 10091324 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor