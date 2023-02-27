CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhi Excise ScamAmrit Kaal BudgetKashmiri Pandit ShotDelhi Triple Murder
Home » News » India » Maha Delegation to Meet PM Modi to Demand Classical Language Status for Marathi
1-MIN READ

Maha Delegation to Meet PM Modi to Demand Classical Language Status for Marathi

PTI

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 15:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo/PTI)

NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi

Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed the state legislative Assembly that a delegation with meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek classical language status for Marathi.

Shinde gave the assurance in the House on the first day of the Budget session.

“A delegation of legislators will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request seeking classical language status for Marathi. Along with officials, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will meet the prime minister demanding action over it,” the chief minister said.

NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Chief Minister
  2. eknath shinde
  3. maharashtra
  4. Narendra Modi
first published:February 27, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 15:18 IST
Read More