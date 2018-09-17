English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maha Discom Recruitment 2018 Closing Today for 401 Trainee Posts, Apply Now
“The validity of the Select List for the Advertisement No. 06/2018 and Internal Notification No. 01/2018 shall be up to 31st March 2019” reads an addendum pertaining to this recruitment drive.
Maha Discom Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 401 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer-Trainee and Diploma Engineer-Trainee is scheduled to close today on the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) - mahadiscom.in.
“The validity of the Select List for the Advertisement No. 06/2018 and Internal Notification No. 01/2018 shall be up to 31st March 2019” reads an addendum pertaining to this recruitment drive. Interested candidates must apply now by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Maha Discom Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mahadiscom.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘More’ given under ‘News & Announcements’
Step 3 – Click on Page 2
Step 4 – Under “MSEDCL Advt. No. 06/2018 for Direct Recruitment and Internal Notification No.01/2018 for Departmental Employees for the “Graduate Engineer Trainee” and “Diploma Engineer Trainee” click on ‘Click here to Apply Online for Direct Recruitment and Internal Notification’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’
Step 6 – Login with your credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/msedcjeaug18/
Application Fee:
Open Category – Rs.500 and Transaction charges
Reserved Category – Rs.250 and Transaction charges
Vacancy Details:
Graduate Engineer-Trainee – 63
Diploma Engineer-Trainee – 338
Important Dates:
Start date of the submission of online application – 28th August 2018
Last date of the submission of online application – 17th September 2018
Date of Call letter download – 10 days prior to online test
Date of Online Examination – October 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/Technology.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Candidates must read the official notification given below to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mahadiscom.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/MSEDCL-Advt.-No.-06_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years as on 17th September 2018.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee - The age of the applicant must not be more than 30 years as on 17th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Graduate Engineer-Trainee – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.22,000 in the 1st year.
Diploma Engineer-Trainee - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,000 in the 1st year.
Pattern of Online Test:
The Online Test will comprise of 2 sections viz Test of Professional Knowledge and Test of General Knowledge (Test of Reasoning, Test of Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Marathi Language).
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test.
