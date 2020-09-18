Maha: Doctor Killed In Road Accident In Bhiwandi

INDIA

A 55-year-old doctor was run over by a speeding vehicle in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, when Dr Mohammad Bashir Momin, a resident of Busar Mohalla, was travelling to his clinic on his two-wheeler, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said.

An unidentified vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler and ran over the victim at Valpada, the official said. The victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem, while a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

  First Published: September 18, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
