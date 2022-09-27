CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Says State Govt to Recruit 20,000 Personnel in Police Force
1-MIN READ

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Says State Govt to Recruit 20,000 Personnel in Police Force

PTI

Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 07:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Fadnavis said the government is reaching out to NGOs to get prisoners who have received bail but have not been released out. (File photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said 20,000 personnel will be recruited in the state’s police force, with advertisements for the first round of 8,000 posts already issued. The process for the remaining 12,000 posts will be out soon, he told reporters here.

The state government is keen on strengthening and developing a robust infrastructure for cyber security as per changing times and technology.

Fadnavis also pointed out his government was taking special efforts for 1,641 prisoners in various prisons who have received bail but have not been released because they do not have money to pay the bond.

“There are some technical issues as well as they do not have money to pay for their bail bond. We have intimated some non-governmental organisations in this field to come forward and help these prisoners. Prisons are already crowded,” he said.

first published:September 27, 2022, 07:41 IST
last updated:September 27, 2022, 07:41 IST