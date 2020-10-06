INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maha: Elderly Man Killed By Tiger In Chandrapur Forest

Chandrapur: A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed by a tiger in the forest of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, an official said on Tuesday. Forest officials recovered the partially eaten body of Maroti Pendore, a resident of Khamabada village, from the Rajura forest area of Central Chanda division, the official said.

The victim had ventured into the forest to collect some wood to build a fence for his farm, when the big cat allegedly attacked him, he said. While the deceased’s body has been sent for post- mortem, the officials have collected swab samples and pug marks from the spot, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, said N R Pravin, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur circle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 9:43 PM IST
