Home » News » India » Maha: Farmers Send Onion Parcel to PM to Protest Drop in Prices
1-MIN READ

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 21:57 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Farmers demanded that the Union government must immediately lift the ban on the export of onions and other agricultural produce. (File Image: IANS)

An onion consignment has been parcelled to the prime minister, farmers belonging to Shetkari Sanghatana and Shetkari Vikas Mandal said on Monday

A group of farmers from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra have sent onions by post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief from dropping prices and lifting of the ban on export of the crop.

“Our demand is the Union government must immediately lift the ban on the export of onions and other agricultural produce. This will help open up the international market for farmers. We also seek Rs 1,000 per quintal as compensation for farmers who sold their produce last year," one of the farmers said.

“The input cost is very high. Farmers have to pay for fertilizers, pesticides, petrol and diesel as per global market rates. However, when it comes to selling the produce, we have to sell at Indian prices," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
