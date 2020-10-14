Maha: Fire At Sweet Shop In Thane; No Casualty

Thane: A fire broke out in a sweet shop in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted in the shop located in Diva area around 2.30 am, Thane’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. As a fire engine from Mumbra was going to the spot, its hydraulic pipe broke due to bad road condition, he said.

However, the fire engine along with another fire fighting vehicle managed to reach the spot and douse the flames, he said. The shop was completely gutted in the blaze, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

