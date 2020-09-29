Maha: Food Stall Worker Kidnapped, Murdered In Thane

Thane: An 18-year-old man who worked at a stall selling Chinese food was allegedly kidnapped and killed by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The body of the victim, identified as Bharat Parihar, was found near Nevali village on Monday morning, an official at Vitthalwadi police station said.

He was picked up from the food stall in Chinchpada area of Ulhasnagar on Sunday night by an unidentified man and his two accomplices on the pretext of taking him to police for allegedly stealing the man’s scooty, he said. However, the victim did not return to the stall and his body was later found in the village on Monday, he said.

The victim’s co-workers could not identify the persons who picked him up from the stall, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor