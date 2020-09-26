INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maha: Gambling Den Operator Stabbed To Death In Nagpur

An operator of a gambling den was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 4 pm, when five unidentified men attacked Kishore alias Balya Binekar with sharp weapons after his car stopped at a traffic signal, killing him on the spot, said Vanita Sahu, deputy commissioner of police zone 2.

A resident of Shanti Nagar, the victim ran a gambling den and had been booked under the Arms Act earlier, she said. A case will be registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
