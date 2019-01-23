LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maha Government to Distribute 'Desi' Cows to Farmers

According to the official, desi varieties have less milk-producing capacity as compared to their foreign counterparts.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maha Government to Distribute 'Desi' Cows to Farmers
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to distribute 'desi' (native) cows to farmers as part of a scheme, officials said on Wednesday.

An official from the Animal Husbandary department said the state distributes milch animals under the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) to farmers from the general category, Scheduled Caste (SC) and tribal community.

As part of this scheme, it was decided to allocate six, four or two milch cows and buffaloes from 2015.

"Till now, the state government used to distribute foreign varieties of cows, like Holstein Friesian (HF) and Jersey, under the scheme. However, to conserve and increase the number of indigenous breeds of cows, it has been decided to include desi cows too in this scheme," he said.

He added that varieties like Gir, Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, Rathi, Tharparkar, Deoni, Lal Kandhari, Gaolao and Dangi cows will be distributed under the scheme.

According to the official, desi varieties have less milk-producing capacity as compared to their foreign counterparts.

The Holstein Friesian (HF) and Jersey cows have the milk production capacity of 10 to 12 litres per day.

Varieties like Gir, Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, Rathi, Tharparkar have the capacity to give eight to ten litres of milk, whereas Deoni, Lal Kandhari, Gaolao and Dangi cows have the capacity of giving five to seven litres per day.

"However, desi varieties of cows are much sturdier and there is a growing demand for milk of desi cows. Hence it has been decided to distribute such cows to farmers," he said.

The move is a part of state government's Cow Welfare Policy, under which beef has been banned and NGOs are to be appointed to look after old and abandoned cattle in the state.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram