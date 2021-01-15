Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Attends Ayodhya Temple Fund-raiser, Calls Ram 'National Deity'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here. Lord Ram unites nation and he is our national deity, he said.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign for donation collection for the Ram temple, organised by the Vidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas. He also performed `Aarti' along with president of the Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj and Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ram temple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August after the supreme court paved the way for its construction. Speaking at the program, Koshyari said "we are fortunate" that a grand Ram Temple is being constructed at Ayodhya.

Lord Ram united the country, he said. "Ram is not just Ram, he is 'Rashtra' (symbol of nation) for us all, he is 'Rashtradev' (national deity)," the governor said.

"We are moving in the rightdirection for bringing `Ram Rajya' and the country is also moving in the right direction," he said. "We should not demand (things from the country) but think what we can give to the country, and if we carry on with this feeling then I feel that Ram Rajya is not far," he said.