Maha Governor Launches Cancer Institute's Chemo Recovery Kits

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh on Sunday launched the ayurvedic ‘chemo recovery kits’ developed by a Pune-based cancer research institute and calledfor joint research by scientists in Ayurveda and modern medicine for cancer treatment. He expressed hope that like cancer, researchers will soon find a cure for COVID-19.

The chemo recovery kits, containing an ayurvedic formulation and developed by the Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust, Pune with financial assistance from the Tata Trusts, were launched by Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. Addressing eminent doctors and researchers who attended the event through virtual platform, Koshyari said Ayurveda and modern medicine have their own distinct areas of strengths, and a joint research by scientists working in the two fields will benefit cancer and other patients immensely.

He expressed hope that the newly patented chemo recovery kits will relieve cancer patients of the painful side-effects of chemotherapy and improve the quality of their life. Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who also attended the event, wished success to the Pune-based institution’s cancer research project.

