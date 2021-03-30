india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Maha Govt Appoints Retired Judge to Probe Ex-top Cop Param Bir Singh Letter against Anil Deshmukh
1-MIN READ

Maha Govt Appoints Retired Judge to Probe Ex-top Cop Param Bir Singh Letter against Anil Deshmukh

File photo of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

File photo of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The commission will investigate if the former police commissioner has submitted any evidence with respect to the allegations he has levelled against Deshmukh.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed a single-member judicial commission to probe into allegations of corrption levelled by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The commission, led by retired High Court judge Kailash Chandiwal, has been asked to submit its report in six months.

A government resolution published on Tuesday said the commission will investigate if the former Mumbai police commissioner has submitted any evidence with respect to the allegations he has levelled against the home minister, who is also a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The commission will also look into whether a probe by the anti-corruption bureau is needed regarding the allegations pertaining to tainted police officers Sachin Waze and Sanjay Patil.

In a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, days after he was removed as the top job, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target of Rs 100 crore to his men for extortion from dance bars, pubs and restaurants.

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 22:07 IST