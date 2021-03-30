Maha Govt Appoints Retired Judge to Probe Ex-top Cop Param Bir Singh Letter against Anil Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed a single-member judicial commission to probe into allegations of corrption levelled by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The commission, led by retired High Court judge Kailash Chandiwal, has been asked to submit its report in six months.

A government resolution published on Tuesday said the commission will investigate if the former Mumbai police commissioner has submitted any evidence with respect to the allegations he has levelled against the home minister, who is also a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The commission will also look into whether a probe by the anti-corruption bureau is needed regarding the allegations pertaining to tainted police officers Sachin Waze and Sanjay Patil.

In a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, days after he was removed as the top job, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target of Rs 100 crore to his men for extortion from dance bars, pubs and restaurants.