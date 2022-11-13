Maha Govt Committed to Ending Traffic Woes in Thane: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government was committed to resolving the traffic problems in Thane city.

Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district – his home turf – was speaking while dedicating to people the third bridge on the Kalwa creek here.

He also said that in order to eliminate traffic congestion in the city, various projects, including a bypass and extension of Eastern Freeway, have been undertaken.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are working with this goal, he said.

At the function, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar made a presentation about the ongoing projects in the city.

The first bridge on the Kalwa creek was built in 1863 and was shut for traffic movement in 2016. The second bridge there was constructed in 1995-96. The latest bridge has been constructed at a cost a Rs 183.66 crore, officials said.

