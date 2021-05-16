Maha Govt Holds First-of-its-kind Webinar with Over 17,000 Family Doctors to Contain Covid

In a bid to address the high mortality rate among COVID-19 patients, the Maharashtra government on Sunday organised a unique virtual medical conference involving over 17,000 family physicians from across the state.

The webinar, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, aimed at covering all aspects in the state’s fight against the pandemic with the involvement of family physicians who are considered the first line of diagnosis and treatment.

In Maharashtra, concerns have been raised about patients being tested late and reaching hospitals much later, leading to higher mortality rate. In view of filling the gap in this ‘last mile connectivity’, the State Covid Task Force spoke to the family physicians about guidelines — all that need to done and avoided to contain the pandemic.

The webinar aimed at spreading information and bringing clarity about coronavirus treatment and testing protocols and identify patients requiring hospitalisation and higher levels of care.

State Covid Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit said newer symptoms, treatment protocols for those in home quarantine were also discussed at great length. “We want people to trust their family doctors completely," he said.

Dr Pandit said that while the task force has been guiding about 17,000 such doctors, considered ground soldiers in this fight against coronavirus, ever since the pandemic hit, this was the first time that such an event was held under the direct leadership of the CM and involving all of them at the same platform. Before this, such webinars were held for doctors from Mumbai and its suburbs, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here