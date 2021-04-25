Maha Govt Likely to Vaccinate All Citizens Free of Cost, Says State Min Nawab Malik

As Coronavirus infections continue to rise unabated, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday noon announced that the state will vaccinate all its citizens for free of cost.

Malik stated that the initiative has been discussed with the state Cabinet, and global tenders will be floated soon. “We will vaccinate the entire state population of Maharashtra above 18 years of age for free of cost,” Malik said.

So far, Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state in the country by Coronavirus. It has been reporting over 60,000 daily infections over the last few days. Earlier this week, the government announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be inoculated from May 1 as the country sees an exponential rise in Covid infections.

The Maharashtra government will float a global tender for Covid-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. As the Union government has allowed vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 45, the state will start an inoculation drive for this category from May 1, he said.

Pawar, who also handles the finance portfolio, held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune. “We have decided to float a global tender for vaccines and Remdesivir (used for the treatment of COVID-19) through a committee headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte," he said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed vaccine availability with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the maker of the Covishield vaccine, Pawar said. Poonawalla expressed an inability to meet the state’s full requirement, he claimed.

