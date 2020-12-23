Maha Govt Mandates Just 50 People in Churches for Midnight Mass on Christmas

As Maharashtra entered a new night-curfew regime till January 5, the state government on Wednesday issued strict protocols for Christmas celebrations on Dec. 24-25, including permitting only 50 people for the midnight mass.

Besides the 50 devotees, only 10 choristers (choir singers) shall be allowed maintaining adequate physical distancing and no Christmas processions shall be permitted this year.

The New Year Eve prayers in churches must be completed by 7 pm on Dec. 31 instead of the usual midnight and children below 10 and people above 60 have been advised to avoid attending the ceremonies, said an official notification.

Cleanliness and sanitisation has also been mandated for the Christmas trees and crib besides face masks will be compulsory, with even the church premises should be properly sanitized before the midnight masses.

While not allowing bursting of firecrackers, the government has advised that wherever possible online celebrations should be arranged to reach the maximum number of devotees.